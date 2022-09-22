Nicholas Sparks Wants Harry Styles to Star in Dreamland Movie Adaptation

More people want to bring Harry Styles to the cinema.
Author Nicholas Sparks revealed his ideal casting for the role of Colby in a Dreamland movie adaptation is none other than the "Watermelon Sugar" singer. The novelist mentioned the idea in a Sept. 20 Good Morning America appearance, noting that his daughters are fans of the musician.
Sparks elaborated on his thought process during a Sept. 22 interview on SiriusXM's Jess Cagle, calling the Don't Worry Darling actor "an unbelievable singer."
He added, "He's coming out in a big movie. It's obvious the young man can act, and you always want a good actor."
Dreamland follows aspiring musical theater star Colby Mills, who experiences a tragedy that uproots his future career, but finds solace in the company of Morgan Lee. While Sparks believes Dreamland will likely be a movie, he clarified that no contracts involving Styles have been written up.
"My daughters hit the floor when they were watching the interview on television, like, 'Oh my gosh, really? It's gonna be Harry Styles,'" he said, referencing his time on GMA. "I'm like, 'I didn't say that. What, what I said was, well, wouldn't it be great if he was in there?'"
Sparks isn't the only one praising Styles' acting chops. The singer's mom Anne Twist penned a golden review of Don't Worry Darling after being one of the first in France to see the movie.
"‘Don't Worry Darling' you were excellent!" Twist wrote on Instagram Sept. 21, accompanied by photos of her and her friends giving a thumbs up. "Really enjoyed from start to finish."
She also had adoring words for Styles' girlfriend Olivia Wilde, who directed the movie.
"Well done @oliviawilde and team for drawing us in," Anne continued. "Well done baby @harrystyles for being a fabulous Jack. Very proud as usual."