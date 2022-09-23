You'll Be Shook Up Over Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade's Latest Outing

Watch : What Jacob Elordi Learned From Ex Kaia Gerber

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade are giving us the blues—but in a good way.

On Sept. 22, the Euphoria star, 25, and the YouTuber, 22, stepped out wearing matching blue ensembles while taking his golden retriever, Layla, to the park in Los Angeles.

Olivia wore blue shorts and a blue oversized sweatshirt, which read, "PEACE IS POWER," while Jacob matched in a blue sweater and beige sweatpants. Jacob completed his look with a blue bucket hat and matching tie-dye face mask.

The pair's L.A. stroll comes more than four months after they were spotted out at the dog park with Layla and Olivia's rescue dog, Milo. For the May 10 outing, the Kissing Booth star kept it cozy in a blue Balenciaga hoodie, New Balance shorts and bright green sneakers. Olivia sported an oversized sweater, sheer tights, white tube socks and loafers as she used a ChuckIt! stick to throw tennis balls for the dogs.

At the time, an eyewitness told E! News the two were "very playful with each other and the dogs."