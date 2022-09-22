See Lea Michele Bond With Son Ever at Pumpkin Patch Amid Funny Girl Return

Lea Michele went in search of the Great Pumpkin with son Ever.
The Funny Girl star took advantage of the fall weather to spend some time in at a pumpkin patch with her 2-year-old son. She shared a snap of their adventure on Instagram, writing, "Me and my little man." In the photo, Michele is wearing a black maxi dress with an open back, her hair pulled back, sunglasses on and a big smile on her face. Ever is in overalls, toddling along beside his mom.
Michele had some time off from her role as Fanny Brice due to a positive COVID-19 test on Sept. 11, just four days after she stepped into the role formerly played by Beanie Feldstein. During her downtime, Michele joined TikTok to poke fun at the rumor she couldn't read, which sent the internet buzzing.
Michele returned to the production on Sept. 20, Vanity Fair reported.
The Glee alum received several standing ovations for her first performance as Fanny Brice on Sept. 6. As cool as that is, there was another big milestone in her household that day. On the same day she stepped into her coveted role, she star packed a toddler sized backpack and sent her son Ever off to his first day of pre-school.
In an Instagram Story marking the occasion, Michele wrote, "I cried as I tied your little shoes this morning. I feel like just yesterday you were born. And now you have your first day of little school. I'm your mama before anything ever and I love you."
Michele shares Ever with her husband of three years, businessman Zandy Reich.
Motherhood is the role Michele was born to play, she revealed to E! in an exclusive interview in April, "Motherhood is beautiful, it's intense, it's hard. It's the greatest thing I've ever done," she shared.
She added, "[Ever] doesn't call me ‘mama' anymore. Now he just calls me ‘mom,' and I'm like, ‘How did this happen?' And over the monitor this morning at 7 a.m. I just hear, ‘Mom, mom, mom, mom?' I'm like, ‘Oh my god, I have a 4-year-old.'"
Michele sat down for an interview with Drew Barrymore on Sept. 21 and spoke about how her marriage and motherhood have grounded her. "I just couldn't see things clearly," she said on The Drew Barrymore Show. "It was all about my career, you know, I had been so career-focused my entire life. I think to a fault. I think that I had just this sense of drive that created a lot of blind spots for me in my life."