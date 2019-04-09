Inside Lea Michele and Zandy Reich's First Month as Newlyweds

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 9, 2019 2:36 PM
The newlywed life is certainly a great life for Lea Michele!
It's been 31 days since the actress said "I Do" and married Zandy Reich in a fairy-tale wedding.
And while the ceremony may be over, the celebrations are just beginning. On Tuesday morning, the Glee star marked her latest relationship milestone with a special post on Instagram. "1 month married to this man," she shared with a memory from their tropical honeymoon.
So how is the newlywed life treating Lea? Let's just say the Hollywood star has a lot to smile about these days.
"She's just getting back into the swing of things and settling into married life. They spent the first month on their honeymoon and basically reliving the best moments of the wedding," a source shared with E! News. "They've been going through photos and videos and just reaching out to thank everyone that was involved. They were so ecstatic about the entire weekend and just keep talking about how magical and incredible it was."
Our insider continued, "They didn't want it to end and are still remembering more and more details that they had forgotten."
After enjoying a romantic getaway, the couple just recently got back into town. Now, the pair is getting back into their fun Los Angeles activities.
"Lea's back to her routine working out, hiking and doing yoga," our source shared. "She's had meetings and saw friends. They've gone to a few events and dinners."
The Brunette Ambition author is also hard at work preparing to star in Disney's The Little Mermaid live in concert at the Hollywood Bowl.
In celebration of its 30th anniversary, the Disney classic will turn into an immersive live-to-film concert experience May 17 and 18. And for those wondering, Lea definitely scored the special role of Ariel.
As Lea plans to go "Under the Sea" for the pop culture event, the actress will still be fitting in plenty of time with Zandy. After all, they're crazy about each other.
"They are loving the feeling of being married and getting to call each other husband and wife," our source added.
Happy one month, you two!
