Breaking

E! News Cover Story: Elizabeth Chambers Is Ready to Comment

RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Confronts Dorit Kemsley for Laughing at Erika Jayne Cursing at Her Son

Garcelle Beauvais told her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Dorit Kemsley that it was "hard to watch" her laugh as Erika Jayne cursed out her teenage son. Watch their tense exchange.

By Allison Crist Sep 22, 2022 3:42 PMTags
TVReality TVReal HousewivesBravoThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsCelebritiesAndy CohenWatch What Happens LiveErika JayneNBCU
Watch: Bravo Condemns Hateful Comments About Garcelle Beauvais' Son

That moment between Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax continues to haunt The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The sore subject arose on Watch What Happens Live Sept. 22 after Andy Cohen asked Dorit Kemsley if she thought Garcelle was being "shady" when she voiced her concerns about Erika's drinking. 

Her response? Perhaps, but only because Garcelle "understandably was really upset" about Erika drunkenly yelling at Jax, telling him to "get the f--k out" of his mom's birthday party.

"I felt that there was a little bit of harboring some resentment and maybe that's why [Garcelle] was bringing up the drinking," Dorit continued. "I'm not saying entirely, but I think that there was some of that."

Garcelle disagreed, explaining that because she hadn't seen the actual footage of Erika cursing at Jax when she made the comments. She noted that at the time, she immediately forgave the "Pretty Mess" singer and they moved on, making Erika's drinking an entirely separate issue.

photos
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Must-See Moments

However, Dorit wasn't convinced. "I think as a mother, if I was in Garcelle's position, that would stay with me for a little while," she said. "It's difficult when it comes to your own child. You can forgive and you can just move on from it but it might stay a bit."

Replied Garcelle, "But as a mom also, I didn't want you to laugh at it." (Dorit and Kyle Richards did exactly that, though the latter said she apologized to Garcelle after the moment aired.)

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Gives Hint About Baby Boy’s Name

2

Say Bonjour to the First Look at Emily in Paris Season 3

3
Exclusive

How Behati Prinsloo Is Reacting to Adam Levine's Behavior

Echoing Kyle's explanation, Dorit insisted she "wasn't laughing" at Erika berating Jax, but Erika's overall drunken demeanor since she rarely reached that level. That said, Dorit added, "When I saw it back, it didn't seem like the appropriate time to just disregard what she had done and so that's what made me feel really uneasy about that."

"And I texted you immediately about it because I felt really s--ty," Dorit continued. "I swear to you, watching it back, it made me feel like someone stuck a knife in my stomach. And I know that I did it it."

Garcelle simply replied, "It was hard to watch."

See the tense moment in the above WWHL clip.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Gives Hint About Baby Boy’s Name

2

Say Bonjour to the First Look at Emily in Paris Season 3

3
Exclusive

How Behati Prinsloo Is Reacting to Adam Levine's Behavior

4

Inside Khloe Kardashian's Baby Shower for Her & Tristan Thompson's Son

5
Exclusive

The E! News Cover Story: Elizabeth Chambers Is Ready to Comment