Will G Flip Appear With Chrishell Stause on Selling Sunset Season 6? Creator Adam DiVello Says...

Is G Flip sold on appearing on Selling Sunset?

That's still to be decided, according to creator Adam DiVello. While chatting with E! News about Selling Sunset's 2022 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, the television producer revealed that he's hoping Chrishell Stause's partner will make an appearance on the next installment.

"Chrishell has been such a great sport from day one with us, giving us everything from her divorce from Justin Hartley to her relationship with Jason [Oppenheim] and her baby journey," he exclusively told E! News. "We are in between seasons right now. We're just ramping up preproduction on six."

As Adam detailed, this means the Selling Sunset team needs to sit down with each member of the cast to discuss what they're willing to document on the show. "We haven't met with Chrishell about it yet," he continued. "I hope we do get to see G Flip."