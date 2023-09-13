The Most-Loved Amazon Acne Products With Thousands of 5-Star Reviews: Spot Treatments, Cleansers & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're reading this, you've probably struggled with acne at some point. Whether you're in a panic about an unexpected blemish or if you feel like your breakout has been lingering forever, it can be tough knowing where to turn, which products to buy, and, of course, how they will affect your skin. That's always the biggest gamble, isn't it? It can be impossible to predict if a product will help your acne or just make it worse.
Of course, everyone's skin reacts differently, but a great way to start your shopping is to check out the customer reviews. Here are some of the top-selling, highly-reviewed acne products that you can get on Amazon.
Amazon's Top-Rated Acne Products
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Spot Treatment Cream with Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Treatment
This is great for those stubborn acne patches and to fade old acne marks. I could not be more obsessed with this product. I kid you not, I saw an improvement in my skin within 15 minutes of using this. This is my top recommendation for anyone who struggles with breakouts. I also want to emphasize that I have such sensitive skin and I really adore the product. This spot treatment 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
This is a skincare staple, for sure. When a pimple arises, dip a cotton swab into this drying lotion and dab it on top of the blemish. This is my go-to remedy to dry out a pimple. This has a major impact, especially when I use it overnight.
I'm not the only one who relies on Mario Badescu to banish pimples. This product has 22,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil is a cleanser that melts away makeup and dissolves impurities, leaving your skin clean, soft and radiant. Technically, this is not an acne-fighting product, but having clean, makeup-free skin is a must to help prevent breakouts. I've been using this for about a year and I highly recommend it. I have the most sensitive skin and this is really such a reliable oil cleanser.
This product has 10,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, Body Oil for Scars and Stretchmarks, Serum Hydrates Skin, Non-Greasy, Dermatologist Recommended, Non-Comedogenic
You might be confused seeing an oil in a list of products that combat acne. I use this product for so many things and it's really great to calm down an acne flare up, and most importantly, it helps me diminish the appearance of post-acne scars. In my opinion, Bio-Oil is a truly miraculous product that does so much. The Bio-Oil Skincare Oil reduces the appearances of stretch marks, scars, and other marks due to surgery, acne, aging, surgery, and injury. Plus, it improves the appearance of uneven skin tone and it's non-comedogenic, so it won't clog pores.
This product has 63,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics- Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch for Covering Zits and Blemishes (36 Count)
We all need these pimple patches on hand. They are my go-to for skincare "emergencies." I stick these on overnight or during a work-from-home day of audio-only calls. After 6-8 hours, take the patch off to see all of the gunk that was absorbed. These are amazing because they clear out those pimples without drying out my skin and causing further irritation.
These patches have 77,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Aztec Secret Healing Clay Deep Pore Cleansing Facial & Body Mask
The Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay gives my pores a powerful, deep clean. Sure, you've already tried a million face masks, but this one is truly unique. You mix the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay with equal parts apple cider vinegar or water. Stir the mixture until it becomes a smooth paste, adding more clay or liquid as you see fit. Then apply a layer to the skin for just 5 to 10 minutes. There's no need for more time than that. You'll feel a tightening sensation as the clay dries. Then you just have to wash it out and watch the gunk coming out of your clogged pores.... sorry for the TMI, but it's a truly satisfying experience.
This mask has 49,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller
Acne can be a tough cycle to control. Sometimes, we just can't help it if our face gets oily. When that happens, it's great to use an oil-absorbing roller to combat those greasy areas. When I sweat, I want to blot my face, but sometimes that messes up my makeup. Plus, it can add up to quite a pretty penny if you have to keep replacing your blotting sheets to dab a sweaty forehead. The Revlon Volcanic Face Roller is amazing. Oh and it has 29,000+ five-star reviews on Amazon.
It's reusable and it is just so simple to use. Simply roll over any greasy areas and you'll be shine-free. If you really want to see how good this product is, just roll one side of your face at first so you can compare and contrast it with the other. You will absolutely see the difference.
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
This liquid exfoliant is great to unclog pores and exfoliate dead skin cells. It also has hydrating properties, according to the brand. This product has 51,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "Completely smoothed the look of my skin. Pimples were gone after 2 weeks. I swear it is reducing my fine lines and my 11 on my forehead!"
Another reviewed, "I have tried everything you can imagine to help with the texture of my skin. I have some acne scarring from years ago of severe acne and this worked miracles! Your skin feels so clean after using it too. My skin is glowing because of it!"
Proactiv 3 Step Acne Treatment
Creating a skincare routine can get complicated, but this three-piece set makes things so much easier. This bundle has an exfoliating face wash, a skin-balancing toner, and a repairing lotion. The set has 29,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper reviewed, "I've struggled with acne my whole life. I'm currently in my 50s and decided to try Proactiv because the soaps, pads and scrubbing I've always relied on simply weren't working. After 10 days, I was astonished at how different my skin was. The breakout on my forehead had completely gone and my skin was more clear than I've ever experienced."
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Dermatological 3 Step Acne Treatment System, Salicylic Acid Acne Cleanser, Pore Refining Toner, and Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Spot Treatment for Sensitive Skin
This skincare trio has a salicylic acid acne cleanser, a pore-refining toner, and an acne spot treatment. The brand claims that this is enough product to last for two months. This set has 6,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the bundle reviewed, "I bought this product four days ago. I am in awe. I have been struggling with adult/cystic acne for years and have tried damn near everything. Even the fancy expensive skincare products and everything makes it WORSE. I have very sensitive skin and was getting to the point where I was getting new acne every couple of days and it was very inflamed and red. I noticed minor scarring happening and panic purchased this skin set (which I often do when I get flare ups but to no avail). I noticed a different within 12 hours of the first use. I used this at night and when I woke up my acne was noticeably less red and inflamed. In the four days I have been using this product I have not gotten ANY new acne. Which is a miracle. The current acne is getting less noticeable with each use and I want to cry I feel so relieved."
CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser
This cleanser has benzoyl peroxide in its formula, which "helps clear acne, pimples, whiteheads, and blackheads from skin's surface and helps prevent new acne from forming & allows skin to heal," according to the brand. This face wash has 19,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper reviewed, "I've used this product for several months. I'm late-30s adult that has struggled with cystic acne (likely work stress related) for a couple of years. I tried many other face washes with salicylic acid and they worked for a couple of weeks but never long term. I tried more expensive name brands, read blogs for recommendations, bought their top ones, and repeated this over and over… Finally, I stumbled onto this one with benzoyl peroxide. I saw results within the week. "
Neutrogena Oil Free Acne Facial Moisturizer with.5% Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment, Pink Grapefruit Acne Fighting Face Lotion for Breakouts, Non-Greasy & Non-Comedogenic
For most of us, the natural inclination is to dry out acne, but hydrating is also important. Finding an oil-free moisturizer that absorbs quickly is important. This one has .5% salicylic acid acne medication in its formula, which helps clear breakouts, per the brand.
This lotion has 8,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing,"I was skeptical at first to use this because every product I ever use breaks me out. By some luck or the draw this product actually did what I expected. I was mainly using this product for oil control and it actually works!!"
Someone else reviewed, "I needed a product to moisturize and not cause more blackheads and breakouts. This was perfect fit."
New York Biology Tea Tree Body Wash- Helps Soothe Itchy Skin, Jock Itch, Athletes Foot, Toenail Fungus, Eczema, Acne, Body Odor and Ringworm
Unfortunately, acne doesn't solely appear on your face. If you have breakouts on your body, this antifungal wash is soothing and effective. It has 7,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper reviewed, "Great for skin. Removes dead skin cells, dirt, and oil from skin. Face and body remained acne free while using this product just in the shower alone. Would definitely recommend!"
Another said, "My skin is very sensitive, prone to breakouts and eczema. This body wash made me feel very clean and helped to clear my skin after just one use. My skin was left feeling soft and refreshed. I will be using this often if not forever!!"
Revitale Salicylic Acid Scrub Soap Pore Exfoliating, Acne Fighting, Softening Skin, Anti-Blemish, Removes Warts
Ditch the plastic bottles for this acne-fighting bar soap. It's great for your face and your body. This pink bar has 10,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I struggle with acne for the years, and I've used so many different products for acne prone skin and nothing has worked or helped. I came across this product and it is worth every $. It cleared my old acne marks and I also noticed that I haven't had a new break out. I just finished my first bar of soap and I'm going to subscribe to this product!"
Someone else reviewed, "This is the most amazing face wash I've ever used acne.. where? Blackheads..where? You can literally feel the difference! I LOVE this product!!"
—Originally published on Sept. 22, 2022, at 3:00 a.m. PT