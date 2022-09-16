This Body Exfoliator Costs 50 Cents, Has 18,300+ 5-Star Reviews, and the Results Are Grossly Satisfying

If you're not quite sure about a $4 cloth coming through, you need to check out these rave reviews from shoppers who swear by the product.

Goldsangsa Exfoliating Bath Washcloth Reviews

A shopper raved, "Works like an absolute charm. And by that I mean it took off so much dead skin build up that my jaw literally dropped in the shower. After the initial shock and applying some lotion after drying off, I was left with silky smooth skin everywhere. They do shrink pretty small so it might be worth it to get the larger ones but these are a great exfoliation find."

Another insisted, "Nothing works better. I purchased a four pack of the green ones about 8 years ago and have been using them ever since. I even gave one away, so I've technically been using the same three. I finally threw out my last one and ordered more. They are so inexpensive and nothing, I mean NOTHING works like these. I've had organic scrubs, cheap scrubs, every kind of exfoliating cloth and towel you can think of. This one does the trick. I cannot believe how much skin comes off if I soak in a tub for like 15-20 minutes and then scrub. I have to clean out my drain afterward! It's insane. I'm a clean person and use a sugar scrub with every shower, but this really buffs you out. It's wonderful and I feel so soft and invigorated after using it. I try to use it once every two weeks or so."

Someone explained, "I bought this as soon as I saw it a while back & I just keep buying it! It works amazing and does the job. Definitely worth the price! Usually use before using a bar of soap just to get an extra deep clean! Leaves skin extremely soft!! Absolutely love this product!"

A fan of the product gushed, "These cloths are a personal hygiene game changer! They scrub off what feels like many layers of lotion/deodorant/dead skin that is built up on my skin. I was worried about the small size, but they work great. Makes for good gifts!"

"I use for in between tanning. Will remove all tanner (even expensive quality brands) without feeling like you're sandpapering your skin off. Works SO well," a self-tanning enthusiast shared.

Another echoed those sentiments, writing, "I love these. They help make my skin feel so smooth and it's perfect to use before I apply self tanner. It also helps with removing it and evening out my skin color, too! Great quality for an even better price."

"Must own. Been using these religiously for the last 4 years," an Amazon customer reviewed.

Another shopper urged, "YOU NEED THIS. I have AWFUL KP, and I've tried every chemical smoother and lotion designed for bumpy skin - nothing worked. This cloth (specifically the red one) is a GAME CHANGER. My skin has NEVER been this smooth or clear, and my KP is practically gone. Best. Investment. Ever."

