Guy Fieri's Son Is All Grown Up in High School Homecoming Photos

Forget flavortown, Guy Fieri's son is headed to homecoming.

The chef's 16-year-old son Ryder shared photos from his recent fall homecoming dance on Instagram, which included snaps with his dad and his mom Lori Fieri. He captioned the Sept. 19 post, "Alexa, play 'Homecoming' by Kanye."

In the carousel of pics, Ryder can be seen posing for the camera with his group of friends, with another snap showing him and his date. The teenager's look for the evening included black pants and a button down collared shirt.

Ryder also had a white boutonniere pinned on his shirt while his date sported a matching corsage.

Guy's oldest son, Hunter, 26, took to the comments to hype up his little brother, writing, "STUD."