Here's What's Coming to Netflix in October 2022

Spooky season is here, and Netflix is ready to give us a terribly good time.
For those looking for a fright, the streaming service has plenty of options lined up. Jessica Chastain stars in The Good Nurse as single mother and nurse Amy, who is burnout by intense shifts at the ICU, but finds solace in the company of kind new co-worker, Charlie, played by Eddie Redmayne. However, all is not as it seems in the thriller, out Oct. 26, after Charlie becomes the primary suspect of patient murders.
Netflix will also bring a selection of tricks and treats in time for Halloween, including 28 Days Haunted, Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, Blippi's Spooky Spell Halloween, The Chalk Line, The Curse of Bridge Hollow, Wendell & Wild and a ghoulish-themed Nailed It!'s seventh season.
October will also see the addition of critically acclaimed dramas Call Me By Your Name and The Color Purple, as well as fan-favorite comedies 17 Again and Mr. and Mrs. Smith.
See what Netflix is brewing for October 2022:
October 1
17 Again
30 Minutes or Less
60 Days In season three
Any Given Sunday
Barbie: It Takes Two season two
Call Me by Your Name
Charlotte's Web (2006)
Chocolat
City Slickers
The Color Purple
Gladiator
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Love You, Man
Labyrinth
Land of the Lost
Last Seen Alive
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
National Lampoon's European Vacation
National Lampoon's Vacation
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
Point Break (1991)
Risky Business
Robin Hood
Runaway Bride
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sex and the City 2
Sex and the City: The Movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
Vegas Vacation
Walking Tall
Wedding Crashers
Yes Man
October 2
Forever Queens
October 3
Chip and Potato season four
October 4
Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester
October 5
Bling Empire season three
High Water
Jumping from High Places
Mr. Harrigan's Phone
Nailed It season 7
The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero
The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave
Togo
October 6
Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake
The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo
October 7
Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes
Derry Girls season three
Doll House
Glitch
Kev Adams: The Real Me
Luckiest Girl Alive
Man on Pause
The Midnight Club
The Mole
Oddballs
Old People
The Redeem Team
TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2
October 9
Missing Link
October 10
LEGO Ninjago: Crystallized season four part two
Spirit Rangers
October 11
The Cage
DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show
Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever
Island of the Sea Wolves
October 12
Belascoarán, PI
Blackout
Easy-Bake Battle
The Nutty Boy
Wild Croc Territory
October 13
Dead End: Paranormal Park season two
Exception
The Playlist
The Sinner: Season 4: Percy
Someone Borrowed
Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal
October 14
Black Butterflies
The Curse of Bridge Hollow
Everything Calls for Salvation
Holy Family
Mismatched season two
Take 1
October 15
Blippi's Spooky Spell Halloween
Under the Queen's Umbrella
October 16
Dracula Untold
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
October 17
Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant
October 18
Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles
LiSA Another Great Day
Somebody Feed Phil season six
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3
October 19
The Green Glove Gang
Love Is Blind season three (new episodes weekly)
Notre-Dame
The School for Good and Evil
The Stranger
October 21
28 Days Haunted
Barbarians II
Descendant
From Scratch
High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule
ONI: Thunder God's Tale
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys
October 22
LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show
October 23
Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping
October 24
The Chalk Line
October 25
Barbie Epic Road Trip
Blade of the 47 Ronin
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3
October 26
Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn
The Good Nurse
Hellhole
Love Is Blind season three (new episodes weekly)
Robbing Mussolini
October 27
Cici
Daniel Spellbound
Dubai Bling
Earthstorm
Family Reunion: Part 5
Hotel Transylvania 2
Romantic Killer
October 28
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself
Big Mouth season six
Drink Masters
I AM A STALKER
If Only
My Encounter with Evil
Wendell & Wild
Wild is the Wind
October 29
Deadwind season three