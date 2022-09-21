Breaking

E! News Cover Story: Elizabeth Chambers Is Ready to Comment

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in October 2022

Netflix is all tricks and treats for its October 2022 lineup. Here's when you can watch The Good Nurse starring Jessica Chastain and a spooky-themed Nailed It! season seven.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Sep 21, 2022 10:34 PMTags
MoviesTVJessica ChastainCelebritiesNetflixEddie Redmayne
Watch: Netflix's Do Revenge Cast & Director on Taylor Swift, HSM & More!

Spooky season is here, and Netflix is ready to give us a terribly good time.

For those looking for a fright, the streaming service has plenty of options lined up. Jessica Chastain stars in The Good Nurse as single mother and nurse Amy, who is burnout by intense shifts at the ICU, but finds solace in the company of kind new co-worker, Charlie, played by Eddie Redmayne. However, all is not as it seems in the thriller, out Oct. 26, after Charlie becomes the primary suspect of patient murders.

Netflix will also bring a selection of tricks and treats in time for Halloween, including 28 Days HauntedGuillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, Blippi's Spooky Spell HalloweenThe Chalk LineThe Curse of Bridge Hollow, Wendell & Wild and a ghoulish-themed Nailed It!'s seventh season.

October will also see the addition of critically acclaimed dramas Call Me By Your Name and The Color Purple, as well as fan-favorite comedies 17 Again and Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

See what Netflix is brewing for October 2022:

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

October 1

17 Again
30 Minutes or Less
60 Days In season three
Any Given Sunday
Barbie: It Takes Two season two
Call Me by Your Name
Charlotte's Web (2006)
Chocolat
City Slickers
The Color Purple
Gladiator
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Love You, Man
Labyrinth
Land of the Lost
Last Seen Alive
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
National Lampoon's European Vacation
National Lampoon's Vacation
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
Point Break (1991)
Risky Business
Robin Hood
Runaway Bride
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sex and the City 2
Sex and the City: The Movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
Vegas Vacation
Walking Tall
Wedding Crashers
Yes Man

Clifton Prescod/Netflix

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Behati Prinsloo Is Reacting to Adam Levine's Behavior

2

Tearful Khloe Kardashian Addresses Baby No. 2 Amid Tristan Scandal

3
Exclusive

The E! News Cover Story: Elizabeth Chambers Is Ready to Comment

October 2

Forever Queens

October 3

Chip and Potato season four

October 4

Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester

October 5

Bling Empire season three
High Water
Jumping from High Places
Mr. Harrigan's Phone
Nailed It season 7
The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero
The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave
Togo

Netflix

October 6

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake
The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo

October 7

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes
Derry Girls season three
Doll House
Glitch
Kev Adams: The Real Me
Luckiest Girl Alive
Man on Pause
The Midnight Club
The Mole
Oddballs
Old People
The Redeem Team
TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2

Netflix

October 9

Missing Link

October 10

LEGO Ninjago: Crystallized season four part two
Spirit Rangers

October 11

The Cage
DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show
Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever
Island of the Sea Wolves

October 12

Belascoarán, PI
Blackout
Easy-Bake Battle
The Nutty Boy
Wild Croc Territory

October 13

Dead End: Paranormal Park season two
Exception
The Playlist
The Sinner: Season 4: Percy
Someone Borrowed
Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal

Frank Masi/Netflix

October 14

Black Butterflies
The Curse of Bridge Hollow
Everything Calls for Salvation
Holy Family
Mismatched season two
Take 1

October 15

Blippi's Spooky Spell Halloween
Under the Queen's Umbrella

October 16

Dracula Untold
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am 

Netflix

October 17

Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant

October 18

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles
LiSA Another Great Day
Somebody Feed Phil season six
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3

October 19

The Green Glove Gang
Love Is Blind season three (new episodes weekly)
Notre-Dame
The School for Good and Evil
The Stranger

Netflix

October 21

28 Days Haunted
Barbarians II
Descendant
From Scratch
High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule
ONI: Thunder God's Tale
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys

October 22

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

October 23

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping

October 24

The Chalk Line

JoJo Whilden / Netflix

October 25

Barbie Epic Road Trip
Blade of the 47 Ronin
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3

October 26

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn
The Good Nurse
Hellhole
Love Is Blind season three (new episodes weekly)
Robbing Mussolini

October 27

Cici
Daniel Spellbound
Dubai Bling
Earthstorm
Family Reunion: Part 5
Hotel Transylvania 2
Romantic Killer

Netflix

October 28

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself
Big Mouth season six
Drink Masters
I AM A STALKER
If Only
My Encounter with Evil
Wendell & Wild
Wild is the Wind

October 29

Deadwind season three

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Behati Prinsloo Is Reacting to Adam Levine's Behavior

2

Tearful Khloe Kardashian Addresses Baby No. 2 Amid Tristan Scandal

3
Exclusive

The E! News Cover Story: Elizabeth Chambers Is Ready to Comment

4

Adam Levine Admitted to Past Cheating in Resurfaced 2009 Interview

5

Mama June Hospitalized After Suffering Health Scare