Salma Hayek, Karlie Kloss and More Stars Turn Heads at the Kering Foundation Dinner

Watch : Karlie Kloss Is the "Quintessential American Rose" at 2021 Met Gala

Lights, camera, fashion!

There was no shortage of the glitz and glamour as celebrities dressed to the nines for the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner on Sept. 15.

Salma Hayek lit up the red carpet in a dazzling black Gucci dress. However, it wasn't your typical LBD, as the rhinestone-embellished design featured a dramatic ruffled collar and sheer tulle skirt.

While the House of Gucci actress opted for a classic black look, Karlie Kloss and Jodie Turner-Smith decided to bring a pop of color to the fête, wearing orange gowns that brought the wow factor in their own ways.

The supermodel donned a ruffled off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen midi-dress, while Jodie commanded the room in a bright Gucci look, which was complete with a floor-length train, plunging neckline and side cut outs.

The inaugural dinner, held at The Pool on Park Avenue in New York City, was a benefit for the organizations that the Kering Foundation works with, including the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), Global Fund for Women, Jordan River Foundation (JRF) and Ms. Foundation for Women.