Mama June Hospitalized After Suffering Health Scare

Reality star June "Mama June" Shannon is recovering following a health scare that landed her in a hospital.

The mother of Toddlers & Tiaras' Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson told TMZ in comments posted Sept. 21 that she was admitted to a medical center after telling her doctor during a routine appointment that she has been experiencing severe headaches and dizziness. June added that she's been in the hospital ever since and has undergone several medical tests. She did not state her diagnosis or treatment plan.

June, who spoke on her WE tv reality show Mama June: From Not to Hot about her past experience with drug addiction, also told TMZ that she has not relapsed.

E! News has reached out to Mama June's rep for comment and hasn't heard back.

TMZ also reported that June's new husband, Justin Stroud, has been by her hospital bedside.

The two married in March in what she called a "spur of the moment" courthouse wedding ceremony.