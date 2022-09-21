You Can Now Play As Ted Lasso's AFC Richmond in FIFA 23

Watch : Ted Lasso Cast REACTS to 2022 Emmy Wins

He's here, he's there, he's every f--king where—even video games!

On Sept. 21, EA Sports announced that Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and everybody's favorite fictional soccer team, Ted Lasso's AFC Richmond, will be playable in FIFA 23 when the game hits shelves Sept. 30.

A trailer for the video game features appearances from virtual versions of Richmond's finest, including Kent, Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh), Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández) and Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt).

Of course, it wouldn't AFC Richmond without Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) himself, who "will be available as a selectable manager of AFC Richmond in Career Mode," according to EA Sports, "as fans can play as their favorite mustachioed manager running the show for AFC Richmond or any team of their choosing."

The trailer even features Sudeikis uttering EA Sports' iconic tagline—with a bit of Ted Lasso flair. "EA Sports, I'm in the game," the avatar says, "Ooh, did I sound like the guy?"

Close enough, Ted!