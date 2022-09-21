You Can Now Play As Ted Lasso's AFC Richmond in FIFA 23

He's here, he's there, he's every f--king where—even video games!
On Sept. 21, EA Sports announced that Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and everybody's favorite fictional soccer team, Ted Lasso's AFC Richmond, will be playable in FIFA 23 when the game hits shelves Sept. 30.
A trailer for the video game features appearances from virtual versions of Richmond's finest, including Kent, Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh), Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández) and Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt).
Of course, it wouldn't AFC Richmond without Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) himself, who "will be available as a selectable manager of AFC Richmond in Career Mode," according to EA Sports, "as fans can play as their favorite mustachioed manager running the show for AFC Richmond or any team of their choosing."
The trailer even features Sudeikis uttering EA Sports' iconic tagline—with a bit of Ted Lasso flair. "EA Sports, I'm in the game," the avatar says, "Ooh, did I sound like the guy?"
Close enough, Ted!
"I am truly fortunate, and deeply grateful, to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience among the best of them," Sudeikis said in a statement. "As long-time fans of EA Sports FIFA, having Ted Lasso and the whole AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the newest version of the game is truly a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas."
Those are mighty big words seeing as Ted Lasso recently won its second consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series on Sept. 12. Additionally, Sudeikis won his second consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.
But hey, being in a video game is pretty rad.
"It is so f--king cool to be in FIFA," Goldstein said in a statement. "I'm not sure this is going to help dispel the CGI rumors but f--k it, totally worth it. I look forward to beating my nephew in a game with me as Roy Kent and him as Jamie Tartt. He's gonna be furious."
Take to the pitch as AFC Richmond when the FIFA 23 is released Sept. 30.