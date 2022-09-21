Jordyn Woods’ SHEIN Clothing Collection Is Glamorous, Chic, and Affordable With Prices Starting at $7

We interviewed Jordyn Woods because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Jordyn is a paid spokesperson for Shein. The products featured are from Jordyn's Shein collection. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Fall is here which means cool weather, seasonal fashion, and Jordyn Woods' birthday. To celebrate, Jordyn combined all of those things for her SHEIN clothing collaboration. In an exclusive E! interview, the model shared, "This line is very versatile. I feel like you could be going to a night out, you could have a date night, or a birthday party. It's really whatever you make it."
Jordyn also shared her styling tips, explaining, "It's really about taking something simple and adding your own touch and your own accessories. The beauty of this collection is its simplicity."
The line has 28 styles inspired by the French glamour with Moulin Rouge with 12 produced for the brand's Curve styling. Add some on-trend looks to your wardrobe with these chic dresses, tops, bodysuits, and more from the SHEIN x Jordyn Woods Collection.
Jordyn Woods Q&A
E!: You're turning 25. What are you the most excited about this year?
JW: 25 is a bittersweet age. I'm very lucky and blessed to make it here, but I'm officially not the youngest person in the room. My little sister has me beat. I can rent a car now, not that it really matters. It's cool though.
E!: Can we expect a collaboration with your sister Jodie Woods in the future?
JW: Yes. I always go to her for fashion advice. I'm always open to doing anything with my sister.
What fall trends are you looking forward to?
JW: For fall, I love a good thigh high boot. I'm born on the first day of fall. I'm a fall baby. It's my favorite season. I love fall fashion. I am looking forward to coats and thigh high boots.
E!: Are there any fashion trends that you're not feeling these days?
JW: There's not really a trend that I don't like. I feel like everyone should feel comfortable being themselves and wearing what they love.
SHEIN SXY X Jordyn Woods Contrast Mesh Rhinestone Dress
E!: What piece from the collection makes you feel the most confident?
JW: You can't go wrong with a simple, cute black dress.
SHEIN SXY X Jordyn Woods Figure Graphic Ruched Split Thigh Cami Dress
E!: If I wanted to have a major TikTok fashion moment, what am I wearing from your line?
JW: There's a corset dress. It's kind of vintage-looking. I think it's a really cute dress to have a moment.
The SHEIN x Jordyn Woods Collection
