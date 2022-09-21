The Bachelor’s Nick Viall Gives His Hot Take on Adam Levine Cheating Allegations

Watch : Sumner Stroh & More REACT to Adam Levine's Cheating Denial

Nick Viall went from handing out roses to dishing out opinions.

The Bachelor alum weighed in with his own opinion on the cheating allegations against Adam Levine, which the singer has denied.

Viall's main takeaway? As he wrote on Instagram, "Emotionally cheating is still cheating Adam."

Levine broke his silence on the allegations in a Sept. 20 statement where he said he wanted to "clear the air."

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," the 43-year-old wrote on Instagram. "In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

Later in the day, Viall duetted Instagram model's Sumner Stroh's TikTok where she said she had a year-long affair with the Maroon 5 frontman. The reality star broke down his three thoughts on the controversy.