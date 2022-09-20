Reboot Stars Reveal How They Really Feel About Hollywood's Love of Revivals

Watch : Hulu's Reboot Series Makes Fun of Remakes in Hollywood

Not everyone's a fan of rebooting TV classics.

Despite starring in a laugh-out-loud comedy about a sitcom that is rebooted by Hulu, Reboot stars Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer and Paul Reiser revealed that they're not necessarily in love with Hollywood's obsession with bringing back dearly-departed TV favorites. And, when you read their explanations, you might agree with them!

Judy, who plays TV mom-turned-duchess Bree Marie Jensen in the Hulu comedy, shared that she's found it "frustrating" to see original ideas get passed over for revival projects. "I'm like, 'Really? The well is dry, guys?'" she said to E! News. "'There's nothing out there that we can try?'"

However, there was one reboot Judy did enjoy: Sex and the City's sequel series, And Just Like That....

"I just wanted to spend time with them again," the 13 Going on 30 actress said of the characters played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. She also credited the show for not just being a cut-and-dry remake of SATC, adding, "I have enjoyed that kind of reboot."