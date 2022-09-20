Reboot Stars Reveal How They Really Feel About Hollywood's Love of Revivals

Not everyone's a fan of rebooting TV classics.
Despite starring in a laugh-out-loud comedy about a sitcom that is rebooted by Hulu, Reboot stars Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer and Paul Reiser revealed that they're not necessarily in love with Hollywood's obsession with bringing back dearly-departed TV favorites. And, when you read their explanations, you might agree with them!
Judy, who plays TV mom-turned-duchess Bree Marie Jensen in the Hulu comedy, shared that she's found it "frustrating" to see original ideas get passed over for revival projects. "I'm like, 'Really? The well is dry, guys?'" she said to E! News. "'There's nothing out there that we can try?'"
However, there was one reboot Judy did enjoy: Sex and the City's sequel series, And Just Like That....
"I just wanted to spend time with them again," the 13 Going on 30 actress said of the characters played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. She also credited the show for not just being a cut-and-dry remake of SATC, adding, "I have enjoyed that kind of reboot."
Keegan, who plays Judy's ex-lover and co-star Reed Sterling on Reboot, expressed a similar sentiment. "If there's a reimagining of something," he explained, "I'm usually more interested in watching that then sometimes just bringing back the show."
The Key & Peele star applauded Peacock's Bel-Air for finding a new way to tell the story of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. "It's very brave to take something like Bel-Air and try to move that forward," he added. "And say, 'What if we were to explore that in a dramatic way?' That is very interesting to me."
Paul, who has starred in classic sitcoms like Mad About You and My Two Dads, made it clear that he is not "a fan of the idea of rebooting things."
"I love The Beatles as much as anybody," he explained. "but never really rooted for them to get back together. Because, it's not going to be 1964 [again]."
And while the actor did participate in the 2019 Mad About You revival, he noted that he and his co-stars waited until the story was right to come back.
"Mad About You, we were really happy with how it ended," Paul, who plays a sitcom creator on Reboot, shared, "and didn't want to come back, but we found an appealing way to do it."
Johnny on the other hand, who plays foul-mouthed comedian Clay Barber on the Hulu series, he revealed that he has a neutral opinion when it comes to real reboots, as he "doesn't watch a ton of television." Though he did appreciate that Hulu was in on the joke, adding, "There getting so much free advertising."
You can catch the cast playfully roasting Hollywood as Reboot is now available to stream on Hulu.