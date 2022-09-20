Margot Robbie Makes Effortless Outfit Change During Amsterdam Premiere

Watch : Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic

Just like her upcoming character Barbie, Margot Robbie got to play dress up for her latest event.

In fact, the actress' seamless outfit changes proved that two looks are better than one.

While attending the New York City premiere for Amsterdam—in which she stars alongside Christian Bale, John David Washington and Taylor Swift (among many others)—she brought a fashion fantasy to the red carpet in an ethereal all-white look.

At the event, Margot, who wore head-to-toe Chanel, stunned in a strapless bandeau crop top paired with a tiered lace skirt that had floral motifs. The I, Tonya star completed her ensemble with metallic silver platform heels and a dainty handbag—both accessories were from the French luxury label, of course.

Later in the evening, Margot swapped out her lavish skirt for some mom jeans. The effortlessly chic look was perfect for her busy night out, as she was photographed signing autographs for fans and posing for pictures with them.