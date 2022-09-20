Why Charli D’Amelio Was Nervous For Landon Barker to See Her Dancing With the Stars Debut

TikTok's Charli D'Amelio put her skills to the test on Dancing With the Stars, dancing to Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage." Find out what her boyfriend Landon Barker said of the performance!

Sep 20, 2022
TVDancing With The StarsCelebritiesCharli D'Amelio
Landon Barker is Charli D'Amelio's No. 1 fan.

The TikTok star made her debut on Dancing With the Stars' 31st season on Sept. 19, doing the cha-cha to Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" with partner Mark Ballas. Cheering her on from the sidelines was her boyfriend Landon, who she started dating this June.

"He was very proud of me," Charli told reporters after her performance. "He's never seen me dance before, so I think I was nervous, but he's always been so supportive."

Of course, Landon wasn't rooting for just Charli. He also cheered on her mom Heidi D'Amelio, who is competing alongside pro Artem Chigvintsev. "I have really good friends and family around me," Charli said. "I'm very happy that everyone came tonight to support me and my mom. It meant a lot to us."

Heidi said in a separate interview that she couldn't have performed without the support of her daughter, confirming to reporters that she nearly quit the show ahead of the premiere episode because of her struggles in rehearsal. "She told me everything that I used to tell her when she was a kid and in dance," Heidi said, "so to hear those words coming out of her mouth to me, I was like, 'Alright, I get it.'"

This was news to Artem, who told reporters, "I had no idea she was quitting!"

But the pro is confident that Heidi will go far, giving her a sweet pep talk on the spot. "I think you have amazing potential and you're working really hard," he told her. "You just have to stay and go on from week to week, and do better. I want you to leave this experience feeling like, 'Absolutely, I've done it.'"

Heidi said her pre-show jitters have gone out the window now that she's appeared on the debut episode and she's ready to beat Charli—but don't expect the mother-daughter duo to get too competitive. "It's all love and support," Heidi said. "Just because we're competing against each other, that doesn't change anything."

Dancing With the Stars streams live Mondays on Disney+.

