Why Charli D’Amelio Was Nervous For Landon Barker to See Her Dancing With the Stars Debut

Landon Barker is Charli D'Amelio's No. 1 fan.

The TikTok star made her debut on Dancing With the Stars' 31st season on Sept. 19, doing the cha-cha to Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" with partner Mark Ballas. Cheering her on from the sidelines was her boyfriend Landon, who she started dating this June.

"He was very proud of me," Charli told reporters after her performance. "He's never seen me dance before, so I think I was nervous, but he's always been so supportive."

Of course, Landon wasn't rooting for just Charli. He also cheered on her mom Heidi D'Amelio, who is competing alongside pro Artem Chigvintsev. "I have really good friends and family around me," Charli said. "I'm very happy that everyone came tonight to support me and my mom. It meant a lot to us."