How Kim Kardashian Is Supporting Kendall Jenner’s Rumored Ex Harry Styles

Kim Kardashian is having a fangirl moment.

The reality star posted an Instagram story on Sept. 18 gushing over Harry Styles in his new film, Don't Worry Darling. "I watched Don't Worry Darling this weekend. I REALLY liked it," Kim shared with a picture of Harry and Florence Pugh on screen. "Harry was so good in it and I am now obsessed with @florencepugh."

She continued, "She's an amazing actress and she's so pretty too."

The SKIMS founder had an early screening of the movie, as viewers will have to wait until Sept. 23 to see the former One Direction star make his debut as the leading man.

The psychological thriller, which premiered at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month, is directed by actress Olivia Wilde and has caused a media stir over rumored relationships and tensions on set. Wilde and Styles have been dating since they met during filming and were first photographed publicly holding hands in January 2021.