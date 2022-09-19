How Kim Kardashian Is Supporting Kendall Jenner’s Rumored Ex Harry Styles

Kim Kardashian is having a fangirl moment.
The reality star posted an Instagram story on Sept. 18 gushing over Harry Styles in his new film, Don't Worry Darling. "I watched Don't Worry Darling this weekend. I REALLY liked it," Kim shared with a picture of Harry and Florence Pugh on screen. "Harry was so good in it and I am now obsessed with @florencepugh."
She continued, "She's an amazing actress and she's so pretty too."
The SKIMS founder had an early screening of the movie, as viewers will have to wait until Sept. 23 to see the former One Direction star make his debut as the leading man.
The psychological thriller, which premiered at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month, is directed by actress Olivia Wilde and has caused a media stir over rumored relationships and tensions on set. Wilde and Styles have been dating since they met during filming and were first photographed publicly holding hands in January 2021.
However, in years past, Styles has sparked dating rumors with Kim's younger sister Kendall Jenner. In 2014, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer and model were spotted skiing together during a day out in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. Then, in 2016 the two drew attention during a New Year's holiday trip, where they were photographed together in Anguilla and were later spotted getting cozy on a yacht in St. Barts.
However, the pair have kept quiet about the true nature of their relationship.
When asked about their relationship status in 2014, the Kardashians star kept it coy. "We're friends. He's cool," Jenner shared during the American Music Awards.
A few days later, British talk show host Piers Morgan questioned Styles about whether or not the two were dating after being spotted out at Craig's in West Hollywood. "I mean, we went out for dinner, but no, I guess," he replied.
A lot has happened since 2014, and during a 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Styles confirmed him and Jenner remain good friends. "Yup, been friends for a while now. Like, several years."
Jenner is now dating basketball player Devin Booker.