Nicola Coughlan Sizzles in Modern Bridgerton Look During London Fashion Week

Dear Readers, Nicola Coughlan had a very noteworthy style moment during London Fashion Week.
The Bridgerton star stunned in a modern-day version of a Regency era dress while attending the Christopher Kane show on Sept. 18. For the event, in which Nicola sat front row to view the brand's spring/summer 2023 collection, she wore a long-sleeve gown designed by the brand, of course.
The look featured a plunging sweetheart neckline that was embellished with several rows of black beads that cascaded down her chest. Styled by Aimée Croysdill for the occasion, the actress rounded out the ensemble with black pointed tow pumps and chunky silver rings.
As for Nicola's glam? She kept her hairstyle sleek and simple with straightened strands. However, her eye makeup added oomph as her lids were adorned with sparkly silver shadow.
"It's quite nice to dress up as myself rather than Penelope," she told WWD at the event about her Bridgerton character, before adding that the hit Netflix series has "had a massive influence on my style."
"Seeing a garment being made from scratch," she continued, "and the amount of effort that goes into it has really made me appreciate fashion in a different way and made me want to explore it."
Nicola, who is currently filming season three of the series, revealed that "the looks are major."
Specifically, she noted, of how much the fashion reflects the character development, teasing Penelope Featherington's upcoming frocks, "I know it sounds silly, but it's amazing seeing the evolution of the character, her becoming a woman and the cuts of the garment."
Moreover, the 35-year-old previously explained how each costume requires special attention.
"We've already started because it takes such a long time," she exclusively told E! News in May. "They make every single costume from scratch, including for all the supporting artists."
And while the cast gets to wear extravagant period pieces, Nicola pointed out there's an unfortunate downside.
"And so…the Bridgertan* returns," she shared on Instagram Stories in July. "Sunburn you get while wearing a regency dress."
Luckily, her modern-day version of an 1800s dress didn't come with any beauty issues.