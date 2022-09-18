Mariah Carey Parodies "Honey" Music Video in TikTok With Her Twins, Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi

Watch : Mariah Carey Felt "Locked Away" in Tommy Mottola Marriage

Mariah Carey is serving up all the '90s nostalgia.

Twenty five years after the release of the theatrical music video for her song "Honey," the pop star enlisted some special guests to recreate an iconic scene for social media.

In a video shared to TikTok on Sept. 17, Mariah sits in a makeup chair pretending to be held captive by kidnappers. As she lip-syncs her character's infamous pleas in Spanish, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi surround her, playing the part of the mobsters, hilariously attempting to interrogate her.

She captioned the hilarious post, "'Go eat a buffet,' quoting the famous line from the music video.

Marah's boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her 11-year-old twins—Moroccan and Monroe who she shares with ex Nick Cannon—also play villains in the video.

"Honey" was the lead single off Mariah's sixth studio album Butterfly, which Columbia Records released on Sept. 16, 1997. As fans may remember, the music video opens with the singer being held hostage in a mansion, which she escapes in a James Bond–themed plot.