Millie Bobby Brown Packs on the PDA With Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi During NYC Outing

There are more than eleven reasons we love seeing a happy Millie Bobby Brown, and seeing the actress blissfully in love is one of them.

The Stranger Things star and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi were spotted in photographs together walking around New York City and looking as smitten as can be. In the snaps taken on Aug. 12, the pair—who confirmed their romance in June 2021—packed on the PDA and shared a sweet kiss.

To brace for the NYC heat, Millie kept her outfit cool with a blue crop top and denim shorts while Jake—son of musician Jon Bon Jovi—wore a graphic T-shirt and cargo shorts.

And this isn't the only trip the two have taken together. Earlier this year, Jake and Millie went abroad for a Barcelona vacation.