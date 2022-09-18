Get Loud for Jennifer Lopez's Essential Career Advice

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Reveals Ben Affleck's Wedding Speech

Getting loud for a good cause.

Jennifer Lopez helped Grameen America's "Raising Latina Voices" event, held on Sept. 17 on the Backlot at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

An eyewitness tells E! News that Ben Affleck was also in attendance to support his wife, who spoke to over 400 Latina entrepreneurs and promoted her latest philanthropic project Limitless Labs' partnership with Grameen America, which aims to empower Latina-owned small businesses.

"What I saw growing up was that it was very, very difficult for people like me, low-income Latinos, especially women, to get access to capital," Jennifer shared with the crowd. "In fact, we remain sixty percent less likely to get loans from national banks, and that is fundamentally unfair and fundamentally un-American, and it made the promise of the American dream feel partly hollow. That's why I'm here today, alongside Grameen, to change that."

The Marry Me star, who rocked a chic off-white suit by Fendi at the event, vowed to "make that promise real for everyone" by making sure "people who look like me or come from places like where I come from have the same opportunity to borrow money to start their own business and make their dreams come true."