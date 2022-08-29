Jennifer Lopez Slams Leaked Video of Her Serenading Ben Affleck at Their Wedding

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Get Hands-On During Italian Honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez is getting real about how she feels after an intimate moment from her and Ben Affleck's wedding ceremony was leaked.



During the couple's lavish Aug. 20 celebration in Georgia, the "I'm Real" singer serenaded her husband with a special song, as seen in footage shared by TMZ. Following the release of the footage, J. Lo herself addressed the moment on social media, calling out the attendee who sold the video.

"This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment," she wrote in an Instagram comment posted by fan account @jlow0rld Aug. 27. "I don't know where you all are getting it from bc we had NDAs and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share."

After tying the knot in front of their closest family and friends, the singer shared a few photos of her wedding looks to her newsletter—a place that as she explained, is her avenue to share her most treasured moments.