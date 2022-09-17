Kylie Cosmetics 24-Hour Deal: Get Kylie Jenner's Top-Selling Matte Lip Kits for 50% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I have been "Keeping Up With" Kylie Jenner's brand Kylie Cosmetics since the brand's very first drop. As a lipstick enthusiast, those two-piece lip kits are an absolute essential in my makeup bag. I am always, eating, drinking, and talking. If I want a lipstick that lasts through all that, liquid lipstick is the way to go because it stays put without any worry. If you want color that stays on your lips instead of transferring, liquid lipstick is definitely the right choice. If you're a huge fan of PDA, then liquid lipstick is what you need to keep your glam intact post-makeout.
These two-piece lip kits have gorgeous shades and remarkable staying power, without feeling dry on my lips. There are so many celebrity beauty brands these days, but the Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kits are truly in a league of their own. There's a 24-hour flash sale at Ulta. You can get these two-piece sets for just $16, which means you'll get each item for $8.
If you already know what's up, jump on this deal and add some lip kits to your cart before they sell out. If you're not familiar with Kylie Cosmetics, I strongly encourage you to check these out. I'm not gonna lie, I love them all, but I do have my favorite hues. I think Mary Jo K is the ideal shade of red. Kristen is my absolute favorite lip kit, a pink with some brown undertones (I always make sure I have two of these so I never run out). I love Exposed for a classic, nude lip. In all honesty, I can give you my review for every single shade, but I will let you pick your new favorite on your own.
Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit
These 2-piece lip kits are the best combination for a long-lasting look. These have far exceeded the hype. Each set lasts for months, even if you wear the same color every day. The color doesn't flake or bleed outside of your lips.
I fill in my whole lip with the liner, which acts like a primer, then I apply the liquid lipstick, for long-lasting results that are kiss-proof, mask-proof, and drink-proof. These lip kits deliver a matte finish that doesn't dry out your lips or flake.
This lip liner/lipstick combo exceeds the hype. Just check out the praise from these happy Ulta shoppers.
Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit Reviews
An Ulta shopper reviewed, "I love her lip kit, it stays on so long and love the colors. I use it everyday, and it lasts a long time."
Another said, "It stays on for hours. Love how smooth it is. I will continue to buy. Love all the colors."
An initially skeptical customer admitted, "To be completely honest, I was a little apprehensive about the quality of the product at first because it seems most days people just buy the name of the brand. Nonetheless - I purchased and tried and they are indeed fantastic. Not heavily scented (thank goodness) application was seamless and the color was completely opaque with one swipe. Amazing products!"
A fan declared, "By FAR the best brand of makeup!!!! Beautiful VIBRANT colors that last !!! I can't praise enough!!!!"
"Reformulated and much improved! It is a true matte but doesn't make your lips look like dry cracked desert! Beautiful, someone reviewed.
Another person wrote, "Product works great and looks good. Very easy to apply and feels good on the lips."
