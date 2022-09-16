Watch the Moment Naya Rivera’s Son Josey Meets His New Puppy for the First Time

Watch : Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Praises "Strong" Son Josey

Puppies on birthdays? Count us in!

Josey Dorsey, the son of late actress Naya Rivera, showed his love for the newest addition to his family in an adorable Instagram carousel of photos. "Early birthday present for @JoseyDorsey! 8 weeks old," her ex Ryan Dorsey captioned a photo of Josey with a puppy on Sept. 16. "They were calling here Goldie, I've been calling her Goldie Bear. She's the sweetest girl."

As for their son, Ryan noted, "He said no matter if it was boy or girl he was naming it CLIFFORD!"

Ryan called on his followers to let him know what they should name her, before concluding, "I love you Josey - I can't believe you are about to be 7 years old!"

One adorable video slide shows an excited Josey petting his newest companion and saying, "Thank you dad!" Other pictures in the collection capture Josey hugging the dog in his bed, in the car and in a store.

Naya's former Glee co-star Jenna Ushkowitz commented hearts below the post, while Big Sky actress Kylie Bunbury wrote, "So so beautiful!"