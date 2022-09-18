Everything You Need From Amazon To Make Your Home Cozy for Fall

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We're not particularly excited for dropping temperatures, but we are looking forward to getting cozy for fall nights at home baking and binging Netflix. These items are so cozy, we think they'll cure your FOMO on nights spent at home. Now is the perfect time to update your space for the changing season.

From Pumpkin Spice-scented items to fuzzy slippers, pillows, and blankets, you won't want to leave your space for anything or anyone. We even found a $19 space heater. You'll thank us when we're well into winter and your house or apartment isn't warm enough.

Scroll below for 11 scrumptiously comfy, cozy home finds to make your space feel even more like home. You'll never want to leave!