See Tarek El Moussa’s Sweet Birthday Message for Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa are always in the market for love.

The Flip or Flop host is no stranger to expressing his love for his wife online and her birthday is no exception. As Heather turned 35 on Sept. 16, Tarek posted a carousel of adorable photos of the pair over the years.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life @heatherraeyoung. There is no one in this world like you! You have a heart of gold and my heart lights up every time you walk into the room," he captioned the post. "As I said on our wedding day, you make me want to be a better man. Looking back on all of our photos and videos together it's hard to choose my favorites, we have the most amazing memories together. Every day with you feels like the best day and I wake up every morning feeling like the luckiest guy in the world."

Tarek continued, "Bunny I love you more than words can describe and I couldn't have asked for a better partner, best friend, step-mom, and mom to be. Happy birthday, I hope you feel special today and everyday."