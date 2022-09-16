Drag Performer Valencia Prime Dead at 25 After Collapsing Mid-Performance

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The LGBTQ+ community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Valencia Prime—a transgender woman who performed as a drag queen—died after collapsing mid-performance at a gay bar in Philadelphia on Sept. 12. "Today we mourn the loss of a very bright and rising star in the performance community and a person who was always full of love and positivity," Tabu Lounge and Sports bar said in an Instagram post. "We say goodbye to Valencia Prime but we will not forget the light you brought to the stage."

According to NBC News, the 25-year-old's cause of death is not yet known.

After news broke of her passing, Prime, who had dubbed herself "Philadelphia's Plus Size Dancing Diva," was honored in touching tributes shared by those closest to her.

Prime's mother Christiana Marcus-McRae expressed her grief over the loss of her child on Facebook. "25 yrs ago, April 2nd at 7:58pm, I gave birth to my 2nd child," she wrote, "and today, I'm making funeral arrangements."

Burlesque performer Timaree Leigh, tweeted, "This community has suffered so much loss in the last few years. Valencia Prime was a talent and a delightful person. Rest in power, babe."