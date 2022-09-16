Kourtney Kardashian Confirms The Kardashians Season 3 Is Already Filming

Watch : Why Kourtney Kardashian Wants Fast Fashion to Be Sustainable

The Kardashian-Jenners won't be leaving the small screen any time soon.

Kourtney Kardashian revealed this to be true while exclusively chatting with E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes during boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker's New York Fashion Week debut Sept. 13. In fact, she shared that the cameras were rolling at the major fashion event, noting, "I've been filming season three here. We're shooting season three now."

But we may have to wait a minute before catching the footage on Hulu, as season two of The Kardashians premieres in just under a week.

What exactly can we expect from this next installment of the family's latest docu-series? According to Kourtney, plenty of insight into how her and husband Travis Barker's lavish Italian wedding came to be.

"Travis and I go to Milan to do our wedding fittings," she told E! News. "So that's a really good adventure that we bring you guys along on."

But we may not get to see the actual wedding, as the Poosh founder clarified, "it's everything leading up 'till."