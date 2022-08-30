Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence on Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is here to keep you up with her growing family.

Three weeks after news broke that she welcomed a son with Tristan Thompson via surrogate, the Kardashians star and mom to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson addressed her latest baby news in an interview with Elle.

When asked how she's doing "as a mom of two," Khloe said, "I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts."

She said her kids "challenge me as a person," so "being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift."

Khloe continued, "We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young. It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much."

This was the first time Khloe personally spoke out about her new baby boy with Tristan, who was hit with a paternity lawsuit last year before test results confirmed that he did father son Theo, 8 months, with Maralee Nichols. (Tristan is also dad to son Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig.)

A source previously told E! News that the Good American founder was keeping the pregnancy a secret "to protect surrogate privacy and safety and to protect her mental health from judgement from the public as a result of Tristan's actions."