Jason Derulo Reveals How His Lowest Moments Push Him Forward

Sometimes, what motivates you to succeed isn't a goal, but a person.
Such is the case for platinum-selling artist Jason Derulo. During E!'s digital series DRIVE!, the "Ridin' Solo" singer revealed who keeps him going today is none other than his 16-month-old son, Jason King Derulo, who he shares with ex Jena Frumes.
He told host Austin J. Mills, "The newest thing is my son and wanting what's best for him and wanting him to have the best life that he could possibly have."
For Jason, self-improvement has "been my drive for a very long time," he explained to Austin, noting that includes looking back on his failures and using them as fuel for his fire.
"My downfalls and when I have low moments, those moments really drive me," the 32-year-old shared. "At my lowest lows, it's like, 'Dang, I gotta really sink my teeth in and just go for gold.'"
As for how the Cats actor gets out of those low moments? "First things first, is the gym," Jason revealed, joking that he works out "harder than a lot of bodybuilders out there."
"The gym is a perfect place to let off the steam because you can go as hard as you need to go," he continued. "When you just wanna scream inside and you wanna just, like, 'Ahh, I can't believe this is happening,' you can put all of that energy into the weight. And I think, for me, the gym has been a lifesaver."
Throughout the episode, Jason also showed off his 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan, which he took Austin for a spin in down the Malibu coast.
"I like to drive it cause it's very comfortable," he shared. "It has that power, but the comfort is there, as well."
Perhaps Jason's favorite car in his collection—which also includes a black Bently and a Cadillac Escalade—is his green Lamborghini, a.k.a his dream car.
As he told Austin, "I literally had a Lamborghini on my wall as a kid."
Hear more from Jason in the full interview above. Jason's "Jiggle Jiggle" remix is out now.
Tune in to new episodes of DRIVE! Mondays at 8 a.m. on E! Online and E! News' YouTube page.