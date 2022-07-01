Jena Frumes Claims Ex Jason Derulo Cheated on Her

Jenna Frumes is taking aim at her ex Jason Derulo.
Just a month after the duo—who share son Jason King, 13 months—fueled reconciliation rumors again, Jenna shot down any rumblings about their relationship—or lack thereof. She started off by sharing a screenshot of an Instagram user's comment, which read, "You're not married which means your child is a bastard and you're playing the w---e role - Ya'll got morals mixed up."
Then she defended herself while firing off a slew of accusations against Derulo. "I wouldn't call myself a w---e," she wrote June 30. "It's unfortunate my situation didn't work out because we once did aspire to be married but maybe it's best to be single than to be in a relationship & constantly be disrespected & cheated on and lied to. Or is it better to stay & be quiet so people like you...approve?"
E! News has reached out to Derulo for comment and has not heard back.
An hour later, in a new Instagram Story, Frumes, who split from Derulo in 2021, further clarified her relationship status. "Women really don't deserve to be treated and judged the way they are. No one aspires to be a single mom," she wrote. "It's the biggest heartbreak and failure for me personally knowing I'm alone in this...But if your non-negotiables are being tested you'll never find peace in that relationship."
Though she wanted her family to stay together, she said she felt like she was the only one trying to make the happen. "If a man wants a different girl every week over his family I'll never accept that...we will never be able to make it work 'happily,'" the 28-year-old continued. "I was straight up told that I should 'turn the other cheek.' I'll never be OK with sharing a lover that I love with all my heart!!!"
"If the streets come first I can't change that so stop blaming the women like we chose the single mother life," Frumes wrote. "That s--t is hella annoying. You don't know what women go through to try & 'make it work.' It was never about money or dating someone famous...I was in love & we planned a baby & life together! It didn't work out and life must go on. Leave me alone."
This past May, the two fueled speculation that they may have gotten back together when they were photographed riding a jet ski in Miami.
Last November, the singer opened up about their co-parenting relationship.
"We don't care if we're confusing people about our situation because our situation is our situation," he told People at the time. "We love [our son] more than anything, and his wellbeing is really important to us. I'm really attentive of her wellbeing as well, and I want her to be good. I care about her a lot. We have an amazing relationship, contrary to a lot of people's beliefs."