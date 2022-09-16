Squid Game Creator Wants This Superstar to Appear in Show

Watch : Timothee Chalamet REVEALS Leonardo DiCaprio's Career Advice

Leonardo DiCaprio has been given the green light to join the cast of Squid Game.

During a Sept. 16 media conference celebrating the Netflix show's Emmy wins, director Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed the new episodes will still be set in Korea for the time being. "There will be no known Hollywood actor in season two," he shared, according to Deadline. "That's not in the plan and if the stage changes, maybe in season three."

However, Dong-Hyuk won't let go of the idea of casting the Titanic star. "Leonardo DiCaprio did say he's a big fan of Squid Game," he teased, "so maybe if time or chances allow, we can ask him to join the games. We have already joked about that."

Whether DiCaprio will take Dong-Hyuk up on the offer is yet to be seen, but the Academy Award-winner has plenty of time to make his decision, as season two isn't expected to premiere until 2024.