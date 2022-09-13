What Squid Game Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Really Thinks About the Reality Competition Spin-Off

Is this spin-off spinning in the right direction?
Backstage at the Emmys on Sept. 12, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed his stance on Netflix's planned reality competition, Squid Game: The Challenge. Though the recent Emmy winner acknowledged that there are "concerns" regarding how the drama's heavy themes of poverty and class with translate over to a competition series, he revealed that the creator of the new show has been in touch with him.
"They had many questions for me," he shared. "What I hope is that they will be carrying on my vision and intention as much as possible for the show."
And it appears that Hwang is standing by the spin-off, adding, "I feel like when you take things too seriously, that's really not the best way to go for the entertainment industry. It doesn't really set a great precedent."
Inspired by the original series, which won two awards at the 2022 Emmys, the 10 episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge will follow 456 players competing in various games for a whopping 4.56 million dollars.
The goal is to avoid elimination to reach the grand prize. In an announcement from June 14, the streamer called the show "the biggest reality series ever."
We'll see just how it big it is when Squid Game: The Challenge premieres on Netflix.
You can catch season one of Squid Game—which stars Emmy winner Lee Jung-jae, HoYeon Jung, Anupam Tripathi, Park Hae-soo and Oh Yeong Su—on Netflix now.