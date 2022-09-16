Rosie O’Donnell Says She Was “Hurt” By Ellen DeGeneres’ Past Comments About Her

Rosie O'Donnell is clearing the air about her strained relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.
During the Sept. 15 episode of Watch What Happens Live, the American Gigolo actress—who hosted The Rosie O'Donnell Show from 1996 to 2002 and later fronted The Rosie Show before it got canceled in 2012 after one season due to low ratings—discussed why she never appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and why she and Ellen are not close friends today.
"After my show went off the air, and hers was coming on the air, Larry King was on with Ellen and he said, 'Whatever happened to Rosie O'Donnell? Her show went down the tubes. She came out as a lesbian and disappeared,'" Rosie shared. "And Ellen said, and I'm quoting, 'I don't know Rosie. We're not friends.'"
Rosie—who was married to ex-wife Kelli Carpenter at the time—said she was confused why Ellen would say that she did not know her because she appeared as a guest on the Rosie O'Donnell Show in the ‘90s.
"I was in bed with Kelli, and I went, 'Did I just hear that or was that, like, a hallucination auditory voice?'" she told host Andy Cohen. "I'm like, no, and that's what happened, and it hurt my feelings like a baby, and I never really got over it."
E! News has reached out to Ellen's rep for comment but has not heard back.
Rosie did note that she was asked to be a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show toward the end of its run to promote her Showtime comedy series SMILF. However, when the former View host asked if she could bring a guest to make it "a little less awkward," they rejected her request, and she ultimately declined the invite.
Despite their estranged relationship, Rosie wishes nothing but the best for the Finding Dory star.
"I wish her all good things in her life and that she should be well," she continued. "So, there you go. But I never did it. I never did it."
(Bravo and E! are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)