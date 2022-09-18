These Secrets About Fatal Attraction Are Not Going to Be Ignored, Dan

The World According to Studio Executives

Neither Michael Douglas nor Glenn Close was anyone's first pick for straying husband Dan Gallagher and sexy psychopath Alex Forrest. Wall Street hadn't come out yet and Douglas, known best for playing a cop on The Streets of San Francisco and a roguish adventurer in Romancing the Stone, wasn't considered a big enough star to open a movie (also despite having won a Best Picture Oscar as a producer of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest).

Douglas, however, won over producers Sherry Lansing and Stanley R. Jaffe and stoically stayed attached to the project for two years while it cycled through directors and they searched for his leading side-lady. (Lansing also stuck with Douglas while the film was in limbo and Oscar winner Dustin Hoffman expressed interest in playing Dan.)

And the filmmakers have admitted they didn't see the almost 40-year-old Close—already a three-time Oscar nominee, but for playing very different kinds of people—as the damaged siren Dan couldn't resist.

"I just wanted a character that would demand more of me," she told the New York Times in 2017. "I'd never played a character who was supposed to be sexy. I knew I could do it. They were so sure I was wrong. They didn't even want me to read because they were embarrassed."

Added Douglas, "We were doing a big favor for Glenn's agent by letting her read with me. I don't think any of us had high hopes—she's a wonderful actress, but she always projected a Puritan vision. The moment I saw her, I was like, 'Whoa!'"