The biggest trend for fall? A major hair change.
Several stars debuted bold transformations this week, including Dixie D'Amelio, who shaved off her signature dark hair, and Patrick Dempsey, the Grey's Anatomy alum surprising fans by dyeing his (mc)dreamy locks platinum blonde. Plus, Lily James said goodbye to her blonde strands, opting for a more seasonally appropriate hue, and a Yellowjackets star attended the 2022 Emmys with a new 'do.
Finally, Jason Momoa showed off his new head tattoo after shaving off some of his long hair recently, and The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood opened up about the health scare that led her to lose 90 pounds.
Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...