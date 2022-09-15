Cardi B Says She's "Growing Up" After Pleading Guilty to Charges Over Strip Club Incident

Cardi B is taking responsibility for her actions.
On Sept. 15, the rapper pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges for her role in a 2018 bottle-throwing incident at a strip club in Queens, New York. According to WNBC, who was inside court, Cardi pleaded guilty to assault in third degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree. She has agreed to 15 days of community service and will avoid any jail time.
"Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions," Cardi said in a statement to E! News. "As a mother, it's a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I've made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don't define me and they are not reflective of who I am now."
The 29-year-old added, "I'm looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most—the music and my fans."
Back in October 2018, Cardi was hit with a misdemeanor summons in connection with an August fight at a Queens strip club in which bartenders were allegedly hit with debris during a fight.
At the time, the rapper's attorney did not specify the misdemeanor charge in the summons but told WNBC he was "aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm."
But according to WNBC, Cardi admitted in her plea to offering $5,000 to a friend to beat up a woman who worked at the Angels Gentleman's Club. She also admitted to throwing glass bottles in the direction of the victim and her sister.
As part of the plea agreement, Cardi B has to stay away from both victims for three years.
Just days before entering her guilty plea, the Grammy winner surprised students at her former middle school in New York with a $100,000 donation.
"This school means a lot to me, more than any school I've ever been to," the "Bodak Yellow" rapper said in a clip. "The decisions you make now are very pivotal."
According to Cardi, the donation is expected to go towards supporting after-school programs, including tutoring, music and dance.