Here’s What Tyler Stanaland Has Said About His and Brittany Snow’s "Different" Worlds

Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow's romance has stopped sounding, well, pitch perfect.
After more than two years of marriage, the pair have parted ways. "We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives," they wrote on Instagram. "We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie."
Before they publicly announced their separation on Sept. 14, Tyler had previously given some insight into his dynamic with Brittany ahead of Selling The OC's Aug. 24 debut—and what tips she had for him about being on the reality series.
During the Netflix Open House on June 23, the 33-year-old told E! News that when it came to him and Brittany, "You can't really compare our two worlds."
"There's really not much advice that she can give me. What she does is very different," Tyler told E! News. "I think what we're doing is actually giving you a look into our real lives."
He then revealed her words of wisdom for his reality show: "Her advice was, 'Have fun.'"
But with an inside look at his real life, Tyler found himself at the center of what may have been season one's biggest plot-line.
If you're in the market for a recap on the Netflix show's drama: Tyler's co-worker Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him while out on the town with other members from The Oppenheim Group office. She told Tyler that the kiss could be a secret, but Tyler declined.
The situation made other agents very angry, including Polly Brindle, who alleged that this was not the first time Kayla had made a pass at Tyler.
Eventually, Tyler and Kayla cleared the air after her actions divided the office. But many viewers felt Tyler had taken too long to speak up. While on the Aug. 24 episode of the Reality TV with Kate Casey podcast, Tyler addressed his reaction.
"Out of respect for [Kayla], I am just kind of trying to minimize it," he explained, "and brush past it so that there isn't drama."
During the season, Kayla confided in fellow agents Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose about the situation. The Alexandras came to Kayla's defense during the season finale by calling some of the other girls hypocrites for their behavior with Tyler, for example when Polly sat on his lap and Alex Hall gave him a "Nosey" (putting one's mouth on someone's nose and blowing air into their nostrils).
In an Aug. 31 interview with Us Weekly, Kayla said that Brittany "should be worried about" Alex. But earlier this month, Alex shut down that claim in an exclusive interview with E! News.
"The only thing that Kayla could do at this point to surprise me is if she got a reality check," Alex told E! News. "I can also assure you that Brittany is not 'worried' about me."
— Reporting by Alyssa Ray