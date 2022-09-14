See Miranda Kerr Reunite With Ex-Husband Orlando Bloom During L.A. Event

Watch : Miranda Kerr Reacts to Ex Orlando Bloom's New Baby

Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom are all smiles.

The former couple were both on-hand for the launch of Edward Enninful's new memoir, A Visible Man, in Los Angeles on Sept. 14, posing together for a photo with the British Vogue editor. Kerr sparkled in a sequin covered little black dress with a flattering halter-style neckline on the red carpet. She finished her glamorous look off with a pair of classic strappy black high heeled sandals and wore her hair loose and wavy. Bloom kept things casual in black pants and a well-fitted navy t-shirt.

The model, 39, and Lord of the Rings star, 45, who share 11-year-old son, Flynn, split in 2013 after seven years together. The pair have been open about their commitment to co-parenting, with Kerr reflecting on how they make it work earlier this year.

"From day one when Orlando and I decided to separate, I said, ‘Listen, whatever we do, we have to put Flynn's needs first, not our own,'" the KORA Organics founder told Vogue Australia in July. "That's the way we make our decisions. Family is my number-one priority, then work, then my company, which is like another baby, and then, unfortunately, my friends, but it's not going to be like that forever."