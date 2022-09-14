Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski Say They’re “Finally Together” But It’s Not What You Think

Watch : "Queer Eye" Star Jonathan Van Ness Is Married!

A love that is … or isn't?

Queer Eye stars Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski left fans with many questions when the duo announced on social media that they were finally "partners." Never mind that JVN married partner Mark Peacock in 2020 or that Antoni has been dating boyfriend Kevin Harrington since 2019.

"We're finally together," JVN wrote on Instagram Sept. 14. "Details tomorrow, but know that we're very happy and feeling supported by the people around us."

"Some personal news," Antoni also shared on Instagram. "After years of joking about it, we're finally together. Here's to giving things a shot :) More tomorrow."

The co-stars joint Instagram account, where they've posted flirtatious photos of themselves before, added to the frenzy with a post that read, "And to think it all started as a joke. Happy to report that we're finally together as partners - for real this time :) More tomorrow."