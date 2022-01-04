Okay, Honey! See Gorgeous Trailer for New Netflix Series Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness

Yasss, honey!
Can you believe? Jonathan Van Ness' podcast is turning into a Netflix series and we're absolutely here for it. The Queer Eye star's all-new series, Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness, which premieres Jan. 28, will explore all kinds of topics and questions that make Jonathan curious.
On Jan. 4, the streamer released a sneak peek at the upcoming series, and it looks, in one word, gorgeous. "I've got burning questions and I need answers," JVN says in the trailer. "Why is hair so major? Am I dependent on snacks? Are bugs gorgeous or gross? Are wigs about just wanting to be something different?"
From dressing in construction gear, to figure skating and eating crickets, there is a lot to look forward to. "I'm going to be embarking on a new journey of learning more, of opening my mind, learning new perspectives, and I've got a lot to learn."
In the trailer, JVN is seen at a donut factory, showing off his catwalk, and in classic JVN fashion, complimenting a construction worker's eyebrows.
"Your eyebrows are so f––king perfect," he says in the clip.
The series is co-executive by JVN and Jennifer Lane, who also serves as the showrunner. The trailer reveals that we can expect to see loads of special guests, including retired American figure skater and Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan, and Saturday Night Live's Rachel Dratch.
We can't wait for this queen to grace our small screens when Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness premieres Jan. 28 on Netflix.