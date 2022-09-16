Why Sins of Our Mother's Director Thinks Lori Vallow’s Alleged Crimes Were Preventable

Watch : Kim Kardashian Starting True Crime Podcast With Spotify

Skye Borgman is the director behind some of the most popular true crime documentaries of the last decade, including Abducted in Plain Sight and Girl in the Picture. Her latest project Sins of Our Mother sheds new light on the alleged crimes of Lori Vallow, who is accused of murdering her two children, JJ and Tylee. Lori's pleaded not guilty to all charges.

But Borgman told E! News she isn't just looking to entertain viewers, she wants to show them that JJ, Tylee and Charles Vallow could still be alive today had someone helped Lori. "I would hope that what people take away from this film is that they can really see how many times Lori could have been stopped or could have been helped," she explained. "There could have been some kind of intervention I think, from many of the family members, from law enforcement, from friends."

Borgman noted that Lori's late husband Charles sounded the alarm to police before his death in 2019. "Charles tried to speak up," Borgman said, "and nothing happened."

In a video obtained by NBC News, Charles told police he feared for his life mere days before he was shot by Lori's late brother Alex, who told police he acted in self-defense. Cox has since died of what the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office said was natural causes, as reported by NBC News in May 2020.