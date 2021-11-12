Keith Morrison Shares Updates on Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell Case Ahead of Dateline Special

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Keith Morrison and the Dateline team are shedding new light on the ongoing investigations involving suspected killers Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the NBC correspondent shared that Friday's two-hour special, titled "The Doomsday Files," will feature exclusive interviews, secret recordings, text messages and new evidence that "will give a clearer picture of what happened and why."

As Morrison put it, "It's like getting an eye operation and everything is going from fuzzy to really bright."

This will be the fifth time that Dateline has covered the investigation into Vallow and Daybell, so-called doomsday preppers who gained national notoriety for the string of dead bodies that seemed to follow in their wake. Morrison said that this episode is "vastly different as it tells us more about the nature of their thinking."

Additionally, the Dateline team spoke to the brothers of Lori's late estranged husband Charles Vallow, who was allegedly shot by her brother, Alex Cox, in self defense on July 11, 2019. Alex has since died.