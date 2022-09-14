Megan Hilty Family Tragedy: Plane Wreckage Found After Crash in Washington

Watch : Megan Hilty's Pregnant Sister & Family Dies in Plane Crash

The search for the plane crash that took the lives of 10 people, including three members of Smash star Megan Hilty's family, has ended.

On Sept. 12, the National Transportation Safe Board (NTSB) announced that they found the wreckage belonging to the sea plane that crashed off Whidbey Island in Washington on Sept. 4. The debris was discovered approximately 190 feet underwater in Mutiny Bay.

Due to the depth and three to five knot current of the water, the NTSB said that the "most suitable tool of recovery" would be a remotely operated vehicle.

On Sept. 6, the United States Coast Guard confirmed that ten people—including Megan's pregnant sister Lauren Hilty, brother-in-law Ross Mickel and their son Remy Mickel—were killed during the flight, which was traveling from Friday Harbor, a tourist destination in Washington State's San Juan Islands, to the state's Renton Municipal Airport.

So far, one body has been recovered from the wreckage and was transferred to the Island County coroner. However, the victim has not yet been positively identified.