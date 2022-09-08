Megan Hilty Breaks Silence on Death of Her Family Members After Plane Crash

Watch : Megan Hilty's Pregnant Sister & Family Dies in Plane Crash

Megan Hilty is honoring the memory of her late family members after a deadly crash.

On Sept. 6, the United States Coast Guard confirmed that nine passengers had died after a small plane crashed into the waters near Whidbey Island in Washington. Three of the passengers included the actress' pregnant sister Lauren Hilty, her brother-in-law Ross Mickel and the couple's child Remy Mickel.

"On Sunday afternoon, a small float plane crashed into Puget Sound off the coast of Whidbey Island," Megan captioned a Sept. 7 Instagram photo featuring her family. "My beloved sister Lauren, brother-in-law Ross and baby nephew Remy were on that plane. To make this news even more devastating, my sister was eight months pregnant and we were expecting to welcome baby boy Luca into the world next month."

Sharing that "the last three days have been the worst of our lives," Megan added that "there are truly no words to appropriately convey the depth of our grief." In her devastating message, the actress also shared that the couple is survived by a daughter that was not onboard.