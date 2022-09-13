Selling Sunset's Vanessa Villela Marries Nick Hardy

Instagram

"One year ago I met the man of my dreams the one makes my heart skip every time, the man that makes me better in every single way, the man that I respect, adore, admire, and love with all my heart," Vanessa wrote in a January Instagram post announcing their engagement. "You came into my life when I least expected it and you came to make my dreams come true. Our love story is like a movie and you are my prince!!"

Nick, who met Vanessa online in the fall of 2020, reflected on their relationship in a February 2022 Instagram post. "On the 10th of October 2020 my Life changed forever!" the creative director wrote. "We had so much in common from the start! It was like a bolt of lightning! We spoke for months and months and each day our friendship grew stronger, our smiles grew bigger, our cheeks turned more red each time we spoke. I knew you were different, you were special, one of a kind! It was INCREDIBLE…"

After a few months of talking online, Vanessa, who is based in California, and Nick, who's from England, met in person on a trip to Mexico and fell in love.

"We were supposed to stay for 10 days in Mexico and we ended up staying for two months," she said on the Netflix series. "I was so comfortable in the beginning it was just like, ‘This is it! This is the one.'"