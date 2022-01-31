Selling Sunset Star Vanessa Villela Engaged to Tom Fraud

Watch : "Selling Sunset's" Christine Quinn Talks Being a Villain

Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela has closed the biggest deal of her life.

The former soap star, 44, revealed she's engaged to partner Tom Fraud after he popped the question at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. Vanessa shared the emotional moment on her Instagram on Jan. 29, writing: "Two souls one heart! I SAID YESSSSSS."

In the video, Tom is seen getting down on one knee at sunset with the iconic Hollywood sign in the background. Vanessa, wearing a sleek black leather trench coat and high-heeled black boots, reads messages written on a number of red cards, with the last bearing the words, 'Will you marry me?' She then walks down the steps of the observatory as she laughs and smiles with joy.

"One year ago I met the man of my dreams the one makes my heart skip every time, the man that makes me better in every single way, the man that I respect, adore, admire, and love with all my heart," she wrote alongside the video. "You came into my life when I least expected it and you came to make my dreams come true. Our love story is like a movie and you are my prince!! I always dreamed that I will find someone that will love the way I do and I could give my heart fully, thank youuu for coming into my life mi amore!"